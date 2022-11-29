There’s no doubt about it, the explosive use of collaboration apps like Slack and Teams is here to stay – and so is the massive volume of data generated by these communications. In a recent decision in Red Wolf Energy Trading, LLC v. Bia Capital Management, LLC, et al., digital forensics and eDiscovery experts helped find the “Smoking Gun” evidence in Slack messages. Hear directly from experts involved in the case about impacts of these collaboration apps on litigation and eDiscovery. Topics to be discussed include:

Growth in Use of Collaboration Apps in Recent Years

Challenges Associated with Discovery of ESI from Collaboration Apps

Recent Case Law Involving Slack and Other Collaboration App ESI in Discovery

Facts of the Red Wolf Energy Trading, LLC Litigation Case

Lessons Learned from Applications of Digital Forensics

Recommendations for In-House and External Counsel on Proper Handling of this Collaboration App Evidence

Expert Presenters: