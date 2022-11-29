Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

How a Smoking Gun Message Illustrates the Importance of Slack ESI in eDiscovery

  • Overview

Date and Time

Start: November 29, 2022, 6:00 PM UTC

End: November 29, 2022, 7:15 PM UTC

Location

There’s no doubt about it, the explosive use of collaboration apps like Slack and Teams is here to stay – and so is the massive volume of data generated by these communications. In a recent decision in Red Wolf Energy Trading, LLC v. Bia Capital Management, LLC, et al., digital forensics and eDiscovery experts helped find the “Smoking Gun” evidence in Slack messages. Hear directly from experts involved in the case about impacts of these collaboration apps on litigation and eDiscovery. Topics to be discussed include:

  • Growth in Use of Collaboration Apps in Recent Years

  • Challenges Associated with Discovery of ESI from Collaboration Apps

  • Recent Case Law Involving Slack and Other Collaboration App ESI in Discovery

  • Facts of the Red Wolf Energy Trading, LLC Litigation Case

  • Lessons Learned from Applications of Digital Forensics

  • Recommendations for In-House and External Counsel on Proper Handling of this Collaboration App Evidence

Expert Presenters:

  • Doug Austin, Editor, eDiscovery Today

  • Derek M. Duarte Esq. Senior Vice President, Litigation, UnitedLex

  • Colleen E. Freeman, Esq. CEDS Senior Director, Global Litigation, UnitedLex

  • John A. Sten, Esq. Partner & Co-leader, Securities Regulation and Litigation Practice Area, Armstrong Teasdale LLP

