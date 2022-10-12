Mark your calendars and join the Electronic Discovery Institute (EDI) at the Eden Roc in Miami Beach, Florida from October 12th to October 14th, 2022, for the 12th Annual EDI Leadership Summit! The Summit is the perfect opportunity to experience a unique getaway and connect with colleagues and peers while enjoying a Miami Beach landmark.

The Summit offers a relaxed, open environment in which attendees will benchmark with peers, all while perfecting an understanding of eDiscovery, technology, and the practice of law. Over two days and multiple tracks of education, the Summit is a synergetic meeting, designed for and by, leading minds in legal technology.