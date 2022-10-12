UnitedLex is excited to sponsor the 2022 California Minority Counsel Program (CMCP) Annual Business Conference taking place at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE October 12-14. This unique opportunity allows us to support this best-in-class event that connects 500+ attorneys of color from law firms and corporate/public agency legal departments.

UnitedLex is the proud sponsor of the Dine Around at the event: Dine-Around DTLA - Details (rdmobile.com).Taking place Thursday, October 13 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT, this event allows registrants an opportunity to enjoy relaxing and networking with their fellow attendees while sampling some of city’s finest gourmet delights.

The event includes a broad range of practitioner experience levels, from experienced general counsel to mid-career partners, diverse practitioners as they renew business relationships, network and explore new opportunities, and gain continuing legal education.