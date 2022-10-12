Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Event

California Minority Counsel Program 2022 - Annual Business Conference

  • Overview

Date and Time

Start: October 12, 2022, 10:00 PM UTC

End: October 15, 2022, 12:00 AM UTC

Location

JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE

UnitedLex is excited to sponsor the 2022 California Minority Counsel Program (CMCP) Annual Business Conference taking place at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE October 12-14. This unique opportunity allows us to support this best-in-class event that connects 500+ attorneys of color from law firms and corporate/public agency legal departments.

UnitedLex is the proud sponsor of the Dine Around at the event: Dine-Around DTLA - Details (rdmobile.com).Taking place Thursday, October 13 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT, this event allows registrants an opportunity to enjoy relaxing and networking with their fellow attendees while sampling some of city’s finest gourmet delights.

The event includes a broad range of practitioner experience levels, from experienced general counsel to mid-career partners, diverse practitioners as they renew business relationships, network and explore new opportunities, and gain continuing legal education.

