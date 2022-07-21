Webinar: Boosting the Bottom Line – Strategies for Managing Patents During a Recession

What lies ahead for the US economy remains uncertain as economists warn of an imminent recession. Companies are beginning to buckle down and preparing to respond in predictable and obvious ways as they look internally to find cost-savings opportunities. But there are better ways to save than the all too familiar across-the-board cuts.

For IP-centric organizations, assessing your own patents through objective data analysis can reveal otherwise obscured opportunities that can help achieve and exceed budget targets and broader strategic objectives.

Please join us on July 21, 2022, at 12 PM ET, as we discuss data-driven strategies patent holders can implement to make informed and objective decisions regarding their patent assets. This interactive webinar moderated by Gene Quinn will feature perspectives from Erica Helgerson, Senior Intellectual Property Manager for pSemi, A Murata Company, Nidhi Nahar, Head of Patents and Open Source at Block (formerly Square, Inc.), Patrick Woolley, Intellectual Property Department Chair at Polsinelli, and Joe Dearing, Executive Vice President of IP Solutions at UnitedLex.Panelists will cover 4 strategies that can impact your bottom line in 2022, and help you prune with confidence and precision, including:

Effective methods for pruning low-value patents from your portfolio

Synching your patent filing strategy to the competitive landscape

Identifying and divesting patents no longer core to your business

Monetization strategies on high-value and infringed-upon patents

Watch the webinar here.