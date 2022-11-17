Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Advanced eDiscovery Institute 2022

Join UnitedLex as we sponsor the premier eDiscovery event of its kind.

  • Overview

Date and Time

Start: November 17, 2022, 12:30 PM UTC

End: November 18, 2022, 7:45 PM UTC

Location

Renaissance Downtown Hotel Washington, DC

Join UnitedLex as we sponsor the premier eDiscovery event of its kind. Discussions and sessions will focus on key hot topics in eDiscovery including technology, eDiscovery, privacy, cross-border discovery and data protection, and cybersecurity. Connect with thought leaders from Fortune 500 corporations, high-profile plaintiffs’ law firms, and leading law firms as they provide sound guidance into navigating the latest eDiscovery developments.

The event also includes insights from federal and state judges experienced in addressing technology issues in civil and criminal cases.

