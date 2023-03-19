Legalweek conference 2023

UnitedLex is thrilled to participate in the 2023 Legalweek conference. Please join us as we reconnect with leaders in game-changing technology, discover the latest innovations propelling the legal industry forward, and discuss how the current economic environment is impacting the legal and regulatory landscape.

We are thrilled to be finalists for the Legal Tech Awards in the following categories. Winners will be announced at an Awards dinner on March 20, 2023.

E-Discovery Technology Finalists:

UnitedLex & Red Wolf Energy

Knowledge Management Finalists:

UnitedLex CDaaS

UnitedLex Vantage Intelligence Repository

Visit us at booth #2119 to learn about how our solutions are bringing clarity to complex cases, helping expedient litigation across a broad range of matters and deliver real, measurable value. And if that's not enough - we are also the exclusive provider of professional (and complimentary) head shots at the conference. So come on over - because that pre-pandemic head shot could definitely use an update!