Global Counsel Leaders Circle Virtual Roundtable

On October 28th, Global Counsel Leaders Circle hosts a virtual roundtable for global corporate legal and compliance leaders in partnership with UnitedLex. The topic of discussion is Digital Legal Departments: Spotlight on Contracts. Many corporate legal departments are focused on improving the full contracting cycle through use of people, process and technology. Some organizations have made significant incremental advances and want to do more, others are struggling to advance with their key contracting challenges. In this moderated discussion among legal and compliance chiefs of premier global companies in various sectors, individuals will exchange their experiences with peers and learn from examples of what’s working and how measurable value is delivered. UnitedLex will partner with Global Counsel Leaders Circle to share expertise and experience working with corporate legal teams to advance and transform their contracting capabilities.

Global Counsel Leaders Circle roundtables are known for dynamic, frank, substantive exchanges with high-caliber legal leaders from diverse countries and industry sectors. It’s a unique platform to gather practical ideas and perspectives, compare challenges, trade concerns, and learn about best practices. Leaders Circle events are by invitation only and seats are limited to ensure an interactive and fruitful discussion. The Digital Legal Departments: Spotlight on Contracts roundtable on October 28th will run 75 minutes.