Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Event

The 14th National A.C.E.S. Compliance Summit

Join attendees specializing in international trade, anti-bribery/anti-corruption, export controls and many other areas for a comprehensive two-day program that will touch on all of the latest domestic and international compliance trends!

ACES Compliance Summit
  • Overview

Date and Time

Start: June 29, 2021, 12:00 PM UTC

End: June 30, 2021, 9:00 PM UTC

Location

Virtual

An airtight compliance program is essential in today’s tumultuous and evolving regulatory and political atmosphere. As data privacy, international regulations and enforcement, and enhanced monitoring and reporting requirements challenge businesses and Chief Compliance Officers alike, benchmarking, strengthening, and improving your current compliance process is more important than ever. 

Whether you focus broadly on international trade or specialize specifically in anti-bribery/anti-corruption, export controls or sanctions, attendees of this 3-in-1 event will benefit from the ability to customize their conference experience and build a program that will best fit their unique domestic and international compliance needs. Designed to be the most interactive program on the market, attendees should come prepared to problem solve, engage and collaborate alongside the country’s leading compliance practitioners.

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More