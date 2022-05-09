As the leading organization dedicated to transforming the business and practice of law, CLOC's annual flagship event, the CLOC Global Institute (CGI), attracts professionals across the entire legal ecosystem focused on legal operations, technology, and innovation. This spring we will be returning LIVE to Las Vegas for the reimagined CGI. We're combining Institute favorites with new engagement features and education formats to bring a fresh experience to the industry.

This collaborative event draws on the personal and collective strengths of practicing legal operations professionals with thoughtfully curated content from leading speakers, representing some of the most known, thoughtful, and provocative voices on the present and future of legal. Nowhere else will you find this many experts, drawn from all backgrounds and perspectives, and all parts of the world, together sharing their best ideas and practices.