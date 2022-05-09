Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Event

2022 CLOC Global Institute

Learn from others across the entire legal ecosystem to help expedite progress in your organizations, take away actionable intelligence to improve your legal operations function, your legal department and your business, and network, collaborate, and share with 2,500 colleagues in similar roles – you are not alone!

2022 CLOC Global Institute
  • Overview

Date and Time

Start: May 09, 2022, 9:00 AM UTC

End: May 12, 2022, 7:00 PM UTC

Location

Bellagio Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

As the leading organization dedicated to transforming the business and practice of law, CLOC's annual flagship event, the CLOC Global Institute (CGI), attracts professionals across the entire legal ecosystem focused on legal operations, technology, and innovation. This spring we will be returning LIVE to Las Vegas for the reimagined CGI. We're combining Institute favorites with new engagement features and education formats to bring a fresh experience to the industry. 

This collaborative event draws on the personal and collective strengths of practicing legal operations professionals with thoughtfully curated content from leading speakers, representing some of the most known, thoughtful, and provocative voices on the present and future of legal. Nowhere else will you find this many experts, drawn from all backgrounds and perspectives, and all parts of the world, together sharing their best ideas and practices.

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More