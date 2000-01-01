Accelerator Sessions are immersive virtual workshops custom designed to break through roadblocks on your unique digital legal journey.
Not sure where to start with digital or want to move farther and faster? Give our subject matter experts three hours, and we will save you six months.
Today’s rapid pace of change is creating significant opportunities and challenges. To respond, make digital a reality.
Co-create impactful deliverables and an actionable roadmap that empowers you to move forward with confidence.
A digital legal transformation maturity map to help align your team on the current state*
A qualitative and quantitative review of what your optimized legal department could look like*
A sequenced roadmap of Initiatives you can implement immediately*
Immerse yourself in one of our accelerator sessions.
Think of us like your performance coaches during our time together.
Build a bonded virtual team.
Bring people closer together while they work remote.
Wire the digital hive mind.
Define the business problem, identify the metrics that matter and tell a story that ties it all together.
Build a plan to balance what is feasible with your moonshots.
Orchestrate the ideal state by removing constraints around process, tools, technology and people.
Align on priorities to push your strategy forward.
Agree on where the most impact will be made in the short and long term by removing biases and keeping the business drivers in focus.
Create a roadmap for success.
Establish a plan to get from conversation to execution.
Concierge service with a masterclass mentality
Don’t worry about anything. We will handle every logistical detail before, during and after your accelerator session, including bringing the right subject matter experts to the team based on the unique challenges and opportunities you face.
We empower you to approve any content shared with your team
We bring our brightest minds to discuss your business.
We can go as big or small as you need - there is no theme or topic off limits
Ready to accelerate?
Find out if our accelerator sessions are right for you.