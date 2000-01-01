Daniel Reed

About Daniel

As CEO of UnitedLex, Dan has a singular focus of empowering clients to achieve their own unique “art of the possible” in the field of law. As a former general counsel and CFO of public and private equity backed companies, Dan identified the unexplored opportunity to transform the legal industry. He saw the power of delivering holistic legal services through a revolutionary platform of technology, captive law firm, and consulting company delivery and inspired levels of training and professional development. Central to Dan’s vision is UnitedLex’s assumption of substantial risk in client relationships to guarantee performance and economic gain. This vision has fueled UnitedLex’s growth from a handful of employees in 2007 to a highly skilled international workforce of over 2,700 lawyers, engineers, consultants, and technologists today.

Before founding UnitedLex, Dan served as a managing director of Capgemini in the areas of supply chain and finance. Dan arrived at Capgemini when it acquired Nasdaq-listed company Kanbay and its subsidiary Adjoined Consulting, where he was CFO and general counsel. Adjoined Consulting was a Columbia Capital-backed enterprise and disruptor in technology consulting and one of the most successful venture companies in the 2000s. Before that, Dan served as the general counsel to SmartDisk Corporation, where he guided the start-up through early-stage structuring and execution of its IPO, one of the top performing IPOs in 1999. During Dan’s tenure, SmartDisk’s market capitalization exceeded $1 billion, and the company held significant market share in the data storage and digital lifestyle market sectors.

Dan previously worked at Ernst & Young, where he advised Fortune 500 corporations on audit and tax matters as a CPA, and Greenberg Traurig, where he led major multinational corporate M&A, IPO, and private capital raise transactions as a member of the corporate and securities department.

Ernst & Young named Dan its “Entrepreneur of the Year” in the Technology and Business Services category for the U.S. Midwest Region. This honor symbolizes Dan’s demonstrated excellence and extraordinary success in innovation, performance, and personal commitment to UnitedLex’s professionals, clients, and communities.

Dan earned his BS in accounting from the University of Florida’s Fisher School of Accounting and his JD from Vanderbilt University.