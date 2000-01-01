Our Methodology
We help legal teams engineer a holistic modern infrastructure that creates digital efficiencies, operational excellence, and measurable value.
Today’s legal departments are evolving from just providing the best legal and risk strategy to truly partnering with the business as contributors to outcomes that grow the bottom line. At UnitedLex, we understand the increasing pressure to modernize and are singularly focused on helping legal teams engineer a digital operating framework to meet this mandate.
Moving Legal Teams to the Future
We work together to build an agile, data-centric ecosystem that learns, adapts, and expands with your business, empowering you to:
Measure, achieve, and exceed performance benchmarks on budget
Scale and respond to the unforeseen
Deliver best-in-class service to internal stakeholders and constituents
Predict, detect, and mitigate risk
We partner to first define success and then deliver on our commitment to bottom-line results, remaining contractually accountable each step of the way.
Getting Started: Forecast Legal Department Performance with Predictive Modeling
Luma, our proprietary, purpose-built application, illuminates the quick wins for corporate legal teams to create digital efficiencies and sustainable value.
We use Luma to recommend solutions based on your unique challenges and desired business outcomes.
Powered by decades of knowledge and thousands of data points across legal operations, contracting, intellectual property, litigation, investigations, compliance and risk management, Luma‘s diagnostic interface maps and visualizes desired business outcomes with proven ways to scale, ensuring operational excellence and value creation.