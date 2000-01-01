UnitedLex Named a Finalist Three Times in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023

Our Methodology

We help legal teams engineer a holistic modern infrastructure that creates digital efficiencies, operational excellence, and measurable value. 

Today’s legal departments are evolving from just providing the best legal and risk strategy to truly partnering with the business as contributors to outcomes that grow the bottom line. At UnitedLex, we understand the increasing pressure to modernize and are singularly focused on helping legal teams engineer a digital operating framework to meet this mandate.

Moving Legal Teams to the Future 

We work together to build an agile, data-centric ecosystem that learns, adapts, and expands with your business, empowering you to: 

  • Measure, achieve, and exceed performance benchmarks on budget 

  • Scale and respond to the unforeseen 

  • Deliver best-in-class service to internal stakeholders and constituents 

  • Predict, detect, and mitigate risk 

We partner to first define success and then deliver on our commitment to bottom-line results, remaining contractually accountable each step of the way.

Let’s get started

Getting Started: Forecast Legal Department Performance with Predictive Modeling 

Luma, our proprietary, purpose-built application, illuminates the quick wins for corporate legal teams to create digital efficiencies and sustainable value. 

We use Luma to recommend solutions based on your unique challenges and desired business outcomes. 

Powered by decades of knowledge and thousands of data points across legal operations, contracting, intellectual property, litigation, investigations, compliance and risk management, Luma‘s diagnostic interface maps and visualizes desired business outcomes with proven ways to scale, ensuring operational excellence and value creation. 

