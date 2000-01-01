Patent Portfolio Development
Develop and maintain a monetizable portfolio through proven methodologies and workflows.
UnitedLex helps develop and maintain a monetizable portfolio via whitespace studies and competitive benchmarking, handling 3rd party conflicts, conducting lapse analysis and performing due diligence for incoming portfolios for acquisition purposes.
Delivering Results
Challenge
Aligning intellectual property portfolios with the overall business strategy allows companies to discover and leverage untapped revenue opportunities. Developing a sustainable and monetizable portfolio with high-value patent assets requires data-driven insights on patent portfolio health and fiscal impact, contributing to effective portfolio management and monetization practices.
Solution
UnitedLex builds SMART Intellectual Property portfolios, enabling companies to unlock and protect the value of a patent portfolio. Combining deep intellectual property and technology expertise with practical business insight enabling businesses to gain insight into patent portfolio health and monetization opportunities and protect IP against risk with a vigilant and effective defensive strategy.
Impact
UnitedLex's patent portolio services saves clients 20% on IP budgets year-over-year through optimization of operational costs. Clients benefit from reduced cycle times (idea-to-protection) and increased revenue streams.