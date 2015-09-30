UnitedLex Extends ISO 27001 Certification to Cover All North American Operations

Overland Park, KS - UnitedLex, a global, full-service provider of technology-powered legal and business services, today announced that it has extended its International Standard Organization (ISO) 27001 certification to cover its U.S. headquarters and all U.S. data centers. The certification signifies that UnitedLex meets world-class standards in protecting sensitive data and information that is required in order to service corporations in the most highly regulated industries, including financial services, pharmaceuticals, national defense and energy. The company’s operations in India have been ISO 27001-certified for more than five years.

“UnitedLex has been a trusted provider of managed eDiscovery, litigation support, cyber security and other services to Fortune 500 corporations and America’s top law firms since 2006. The ISO 27001 certification simply validates that our technology infrastructure, systems, physical environment as well as our service operations, meet the highest standards of data security and comply with global best practices used by top companies that store, handle or protect sensitive information,” said Gerardo Herrera, CIO of UnitedLex. “We previously took these steps to assure our clients that our off-shore operations were as secure and compliant as our U.S. operations. However, today’s security climate demands that all organizations go the extra mile to protect customer data. Our expanded ISO 27001 certification means that UnitedLex is able to securely handle the most sensitive data from our clients.”

To achieve ISO 27001 certification, UnitedLex underwent a rigorous assessment of its information security management systems (ISMS), including a risk analysis, risk mitigation through ISO 27001 controls and revision of policies and processes. Once the controls were implemented and internally audited, a thorough, third-party audit was performed to validate that UnitedLex was managing information security risks in accordance with prevailing best practices. The external audit will be required annually to maintain certification.

Achieving ISO 27001 certification bestows a number of benefits to UnitedLex and its clients, including:

Provides internationally recognized assurance on the security integrity of our data storage and transmission environment

Reduces the need for third-party verification of information security systems and protocols before engaging in new client projects

Provides a framework to proactively identify information security risks and implement appropriate controls

Provides a methodology to ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations

Improves internal organization and builds a culture of security

Bolsters consistency in the delivery of UnitedLex’s services

Helps create repeatable and sustainable processes that are easy to update

Helps increase productivity and reduce overall costs, as information security incidents are reduced

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a global provider of technology-powered services that delivers industry-leading legal, cyber risk and business strategies and solutions. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations and law firms and academic institutions. Since then, UnitedLex's more than 2,000 attorneys, engineers and consultants have provided unparalleled solutions resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements and cost optimization for its clients around the globe. With more than $250 million in assets and committed capital, UnitedLex deploys the right blend of service and technology to support the world's leading corporations and law firms.