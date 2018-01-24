UnitedLex Adds Former GE Litigator Christine Hasiotis

Overland Park, KS - UnitedLex, a leading enterprise legal services provider driving digital transformation throughout the corporate legal ecosystem, today announced that Christine Hasiotis has joined as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel.

Ms. Hasiotis brings more than two decades of comprehensive legal experience to UnitedLex that enables her to uniquely define and understand the three distinct perspectives at play in the legal industry. With her diverse background, she has extensive experience in the creation and implementation of innovative and cost-saving programs, the execution of impactful litigation, and the delivery of legal services across a variety of diverse global business units. She has deep expertise managing outside counsel spend and department budgets, including identifying spending trends, potential costs, and efficiency opportunities.

“In our more than eight years of working with Christine while at GE, we have witnessed firsthand her incredible ability to find solutions for complex issues,” said Dave Deppe, President of UnitedLex. “What makes Christine such a rare and valuable addition is both her dedication to her GE clients and her rich background as a law firm partner, a law department business leader, and a subject matter expert in the mechanics of delivering litigation services.”

Prior to joining UnitedLex, Ms. Hasiotis was Executive Counsel and Director of GE’s Legal Support Solutions. During her 15 years at GE, she oversaw litigation dockets in the highest risk jurisdictions for GE Corporate and tier-one businesses, managed outside counsel and delivered legal services to support GE’s litigation and investigation teams globally across various industries.

Among her many accomplishments, Ms. Hasiotis was the primary architect of the state-of-the-art, in-house managed document review knowledge center for all of GE. She was also a leader responsible for executing the company’s Discovery Simplification initiative, including the creation of the GE Discovery Center of Excellence (“COE”), which centralized and internalized legal processes and protocols across the enterprise. The COE initiative was recognized as a 2016 ACC Value Champion for its impact on cutting costs, improving predictability, and achieving better outcomes. Her efforts delivered over $50 million of legal savings for the GE system in three years. A former litigation partner at Peabody & Arnold, Ms. Hasiotis earned a JD degree from Suffolk University Law School and a BA in history from Clark University.

“Having directly experienced how GE’s digital transformation became an engine of growth and reinvigorated the company, I am excited to join UnitedLex as it strives to bring similar transformation to the entire legal industry,” said Ms. Hasiotis. “I have spent a significant segment of my career building operations to drive economic impact in line with my clients’ business objectives and UnitedLex will enable me to do this on a much larger scale.”

“UnitedLex is at the forefront of an extraordinary transition, whereby the legal industry is rethinking the relationships between law departments, outside counsel, and external services providers,” said Dan Reed, CEO of UnitedLex. “Christine’s expertise and strategic counsel will help our partners maximize the opportunities resulting from this transformation.”

