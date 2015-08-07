UnitedLex Adds Noted Expert to Expand its Law Department Consulting Practice

Overland Park, KS - UnitedLex, a leading global provider of intelligence-driven legal and cybersecurity services, announced it has expanded its Legal Business Solutions practice with the appointment of industry veteran, Nancy A. Jessen, as Senior Vice President. Jessen will expand UnitedLex’s existing capabilities in Legal Business Solutions.

Nancy Jessen joins UnitedLex as Senior Vice President and will operate from UnitedLex’s New York office. For over 25 years, she has provided strategic and operational consulting services to the legal industry. Most recently, Jessen served as the practice leader for Huron Consulting’s Law Department Management group and previously provided legal consulting at Arthur Andersen and Altman Weil. Her consulting experience is supplemented with knowledge gained from hands-on experience as the Manager of Information Systems at a high-tech law firm and working for a software company that designed and implemented financial systems for law firms.

“Corporate legal departments and law firms continue to focus on reducing legal spend, improving operational efficiencies and minimizing risks,” said Dave Deppe, President of UnitedLex. “Our clients will benefit from Nancy’s depth of knowledge and passion for driving sustainable improvement with her clients.”

UnitedLex takes a unique approach to leveraging the synergistic relationship between defining and operationalizing the law department's vision with UnitedLex's range of Legal Service Outsourcing solutions that contribute to their clients’ bottom line. The team has wide-ranging experience in legal department management including legal analytics and technology optimization; matter management; vendor consolidation; resource right-sourcing and e-discovery process standardization. As a leading provider of legal services to both law firms and corporate clients, UnitedLex is uniquely positioned to improve the collaboration between law firms and their corporate clients in working smarter to deliver successful outcomes while generating direct cost savings.

“UnitedLex’s Legal Business Solutions practice is committed to providing strategic guidance to inside and outside counsel.” said Jessen. “We work closely with the General Counsel to develop the vision and structure of the law department that enables accomplishment of the company’s goals. We then operationalize the vision by balancing the use of internal and external resources and the effective deployment of simplified processes and enabling technology.”

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a global provider of technology-powered services that delivers industry leading legal and cyber risk strategies and solutions. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations and law firms and academic institutions. Since then, UnitedLex's more than 2,000 attorneys, engineers and consultants have provided unparalleled solutions resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements and cost optimization for its clients around the globe. With more than $250 million in assets and committed capital, UnitedLex deploys the right blend of service and technology to support the world's leading corporations and law firms.