New York, NY – The Buying Legal® Council, the Institute for Buying Legal Services and Legal Technology, announced today the winners of the 2022 Legal Procurement Awards at the Buying Legal® Legal Procurement conference.

The five winners are pioneers in Legal Procurement. “Our goal is to identify and acknowledge best-in class leaders in legal procurement,” says Dr. Silvia Hodges Silverstein, founder and CEO of the Buying Legal® Council. “Each award winner not only succeeded in their respective area, but also surpassed the current status quo of the discipline. These leaders in Legal Procurement are at the forefront of new developments. They are setting the stage for sweeping transformation of how legal services and legal technology are bought and used. Their advances inspire all of us and we all do well learning from them.”

[Excerpt] OPERATIONS INNOVATION AWARD: UnitedLex To maximize productivity and customer experience through new ways of working and technology [CLIENT – known to Buying Legal® Council but confidential], sought to optimize its legal department’s operating model. They worked with UnitedLex to build and implement a Contracting Center of Excellence. They centralized global demand for above market and English language procurement and business function agreements, emphasizing work in highvalue areas, providing resource flexibility, and delivering greater service to the business. The strategic approach re-engineered the client’s contract intake system and integrations, driving substantial volumes to automated, wizard-based, self-service templates. They launched the platform, Vantage, integrating all data systems used by Legal to bring a comprehensive and aggregate view of the Legal function. And they used data to resource teams and geographic coverage plans with the right level of talent and seniority.

This optimization process provided transparency and reporting for the client and helped transition resources to a variable cost vehicle and produce vital data previously non-existent for the client. As a result, the client is now able to access and analyze operational and transformation metrics about proactive risk and customer account management. We salute UnitedLex and their client to this great success!

Read the full release at: Buying Legal Council - Awards