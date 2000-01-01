Smart Cities: Asia Leads The IoT Land Grab

The exponential growth in information and communications technology is increasing the viability of smart cities. Technologies that can remotely monitor, manage and control devices are making the world even more interconnected. The intellectual property industry has witnessed a recent rise in the patent filing trend of technologies that can build and support smart cities concept. The number of patent publications has risen to over 3.8K, with the majority of patents filings coming from Asia.

This white paper provides insights on the patent filing trend across geography, major players and more.