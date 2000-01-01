UnitedLex Wins Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Knowledge Management Award for Contract Data Solution

Forging New Paths at the Foothills of Legal Modernization

Download this paper for highlights from the conversation and key takeaways on outcomes that are possible with the strategic integration of data, technology, and human ingenuity. "Forging New Paths at the Foothills of Legal Modernization" provides insightful, actionable commentary, organized by topic:

  • The new legal landscape: ChatGPT, data insights, and human adaptation

  • Tomorrow's lawyers: New law jobs for the rest of the decade and beyond

  • Why stagnation is not an option

  • The truth about innovation and the impact of lawtech startups

Download the white paper.

Loading...