Law's Emerging Elite: Enterprise Legal Service Providers, Part 1

Transforming a once-stagnant legal marketplace dominated by law firms, enterprise legal services (ELS) providers bring global infrastructure, substantial capital, and industry expertise to tackle corporate law departments’ sophisticated, high-value business challenges, Legal Mosaic CEO Mark A. Cohen writes in a Forbes article published March 21, 2019. Now, legal buyers, rather than lawyers, define the value parameters for differentiation. ELS providers—including UnitedLex—"deliver sophisticated, agile, scalable, financially-flexible and customer-centric services tailored to the pressing needs of leading global corporations. These are early days for ELS providers, but their impact is already jaw-dropping. They are law's new elite.”

