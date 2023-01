UnitedLex, Allen & Overy, and the Big Four—Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC—have emerged as legal delivery’s newest architects and are creating a client-centric delivery paradigm through enterprise legal services. In his recent Forbes trilogy, Legal Mosaic CEO Mark A. Cohen cites UnitedLex as having “created a unique enterprise legal services platform for transforming large in-house legal departments.”

Read more