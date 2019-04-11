Enterprise Legal Services Providers Are ‘Redefining’ Legal Delivery, Part 2

Enterprise legal services (ELS) providers are “redefining the art of the possible in legal delivery, responding to the unmet needs of the largest, most sophisticated corporate legal consumers in ways that even elite firms cannot deliver,” writes Legal Mosaic CEO Mark A. Cohen. In his most recent Forbes article, the second of a three-part series, Cohen analyzes the emergent and transformative role that ELS providers play in the global legal marketplace and how they are positioning themselves among a cadre of elite traditional partnership-model law firms.

