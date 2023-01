Corporate clients are thinking in terms of “value capture”—gains built on performance and quality while lowering risk and cost—and lawyers must harness that to be relevant in today’s market, Legal IT Professionals reported on UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed’s June 25 Legal Geek North America session. In the article, “Legal Geek North America Makes Its Mark in Brooklyn,” Christy Burke recaps highlights from Reed’s talk, during which he discussed the importance of lawyers “going digital.

Read more