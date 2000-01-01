Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

AI-Driven Commercial Contract Review

For many in-house law departments, commercial contracting ranks as one of the most time-intensive components of legal work. Legal teams face ever-increasing business demands to do more with less, pressed to execute a higher volume of third-party core agreements and RFPs at greater speed and reduced cost. Delays are costly, driving customer dissatisfaction and forestalling revenue generation. Artificial intelligence (AI) offers a smarter, faster way to execute commercial contracts, accelerating the deal close while mitigating risk.

Download the white paper

