AI-Driven Commercial Contract Review

For many in-house law departments, commercial contracting ranks as one of the most time-intensive components of legal work. Legal teams face ever-increasing business demands to do more with less, pressed to execute a higher volume of third-party core agreements and RFPs at greater speed and reduced cost. Delays are costly, driving customer dissatisfaction and forestalling revenue generation. Artificial intelligence (AI) offers a smarter, faster way to execute commercial contracts, accelerating the deal close while mitigating risk.