UnitedLex Wins Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Knowledge Management Award for Contract Data Solution

Legalweek’s annual awards program recognizes products and services that advance the industry

UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, won Legalweek’s Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023 in the Knowledge Management category for its new Contract Data as a Service (CDaaS) offering. The honors were announced on March 20 and recognize excellence in legal tech innovation.

CDaaS combines technology, data science, and expert review to convert complex contract legalese into structured data that provide insights to inform business decisions, ensure compliance, reduce risk, and increase profitability. Powered by UnitedLex’s proprietary Contract Data Model™, consisting of more than 1,400 structured contract positions, CDaaS delivers unrivaled data mining capabilities and mission-critical insights.

“Our data-first philosophy is inherent in every aspect of our service delivery and product development,” said Aaron Crews, Chief Product and Innovation Officer for UnitedLex. “Recognition from the industry in both contracts and litigation validates our company mandate to help legal teams modernize.”

UnitedLex was also named as a Finalist for Vantage Intelligence Repository, a first-of-its-kind data re-use analytics tool, in the Knowledge Management category. Additionally, the company was a Finalist in the Litigation and eDiscovery category for digital forensics work, exporting and producing chat communications from messaging apps that helped secure a significant court victory in Red Wolf Energy Trading, LLC v. Jylkka, et al.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.