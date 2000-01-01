UnitedLex Named a Finalist Three Times in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023

IP Managed Services

The expertise and scale you need when there is no room for error

Serving as a seamless extension of your team, our bench of IP paralegals provides a smart, scalable and budget conscious approach to fulfilling repetitive, high-volume and administrative elements of patent and trademark prosecution.

We help IP teams efficiently manage and satisfy all prosecution requirements across the IP lifecycle.

Reduce administrative burden and backlogs that could compromise valuable IP rights. 

Mitigate operational risks inherent in IP prosecution and management. 

Quickly scale and respond to spikes in workload with experienced and flexible resources.

Ensure data accuracy and consistency, through proven processes and workflows.

Effectively stretch IP operations with greater cost visibility and predictability.

Our tailored service delivery is software-agnostic and supports all steps along the IP lifecycle

  • Application Prep & Filing Packages 

  • Docketing   

  • Office Action Support    

  • IDS Management   

  • Notice of Allowance  

  • Patent Proofreading 

  • Foreign Filing Support 

