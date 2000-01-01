IP Managed Services

Newsroom UnitedLex Expands Cloud-Based Services and Relativity Partnership to Support Growth of Global Client Base “Our expanded partnership with Relativity enhances our ability to quickly respond and be where our clients need us to be.”

Webinar Prep, Prosecution & Profitability: Thoughtful Strategies for Managing to The Bottom Line The discussion covers proven, high-impact strategies that can keep you on budget without sacrificing coverage or quality.

White Paper MDLs - Trends & Considerations Checklist Understand the current trends impacting the multi-district litigation landscape and assess the implications for your work with our MDL Checklist.