UnitedLex Named a Finalist Three Times in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023

Vantage Data 

Discover the documents that matter in your case, fast.   

In most Litigations or Investigations, legal teams spend months or even years sifting through data trying to find the documents that matter.  Recent technology makes the searching process easier but even the best technology doesn’t tell you whether you have a case.    

That’s where UnitedLex comes in.  We pair our data expertise with a nuanced understanding of litigation to help find the information that matters and enable legal teams to make decisions faster.   

Benefits

We designed Vantage Data solutions to help you discover what matters most in your data faster than ever before.  Speed to facts enables speed to strategy.  We enable legal teams to make critical decisions earlier in a matter, such as whether to settle, proceed, or collect more information.

  • 80% faster speed to key evidence   

  • 50x more accuracy  

  • On average, less than 5% of data promoted for review 

Forensic Analysis of a Departing Employee (FADE)  

When an employee exits a company, find out whether there are indications of improper activity of data misuse through an analysis of the ex-employee’s devices, designed with legal teams in mind.

First Look   

Find critical facts fast to enable early strategic decisions about whether to proceed with an investigation in less than 2 weeks.   

Data Reduction  

Drastically, but defensible, reduce the volumes of documents you actually have to review, typically less than 5% of the data that was processed.

Keep up with the latest news and insights from UnitedLex

See All Insights
  • WebinarPrep, Prosecution & Profitability: Thoughtful Strategies for Managing to The Bottom Line

    The discussion covers proven, high-impact strategies that can keep you on budget without sacrificing coverage or quality.

  • NewsroomUnitedLex Expands Cloud-Based Services and Relativity Partnership to Support Growth of Global Client Base

    “Our expanded partnership with Relativity enhances our ability to quickly respond and be where our clients need us to be.”

  • White Paper MDLs - Trends & Considerations Checklist

    Understand the current trends impacting the multi-district litigation landscape and assess the implications for your work with our MDL Checklist.

  • White PaperThe Transformation of Legal: Technology, Data, and Human Adaptation

    Please join us as we continue the conversation around legal modernization.

Let's Get Started

Every day, we partner with legal professionals from diverse industries and practice areas. How can we help you?

Let's Connect