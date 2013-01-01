UnitedLex Academy

Just passing the bar is no longer enough to ensure a career—much less future success—in the fast-evolving legal marketplace. Established in 2013, the UnitedLex Academy demonstrates our commitment to the legal profession and to new lawyers trying to find their paths. In partnership with leading law schools and the business community, our postgraduate program bridges the practical training gap to promote an evolving, progressive legal ecosystem. We provide a source of highly trained associates to cost-effectively help clients exceed their business objectives.

Drawing parallels to a medical residency, we select generally first- through fourth-year lawyers to participate in an accelerated six-month to two-year program during which we teach contemporary legal skills that go beyond the typical law school curriculum: project management, eDiscovery, technology, cybersecurity, contract management, patent licensing, and IP management. Participants work directly with clients and are compensated comparably to a judicial clerkship or higher, depending on the complexity of work.

UnitedLex’s law school partners open careers paths for their graduates and introduce our suite of services to alumni and friends of the law school. Law schools can fund scholarships and invest in other important initiatives with their portion of the proceeds that result from these newly forged relationships.

“Working with UnitedLex, our graduates enhance their law school training, develop practical knowledge, and acquire valuable skills that equip them for fulfilling careers at law firms and corporations.”

—Dean Patricia White, University of Miami School of Law

“I knew a little about commercial contracting, but UnitedLex’s training helped me feel confident in my ability to identify and negotiate key business terms for clients. The experience accelerated my progression from a second-year lawyer to handling deal aspects typically reserved for eight-year associates.”

—UnitedLex Academy Alumnus