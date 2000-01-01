Litigation & Investigation Services
Throughout your eDiscovery lifecycle, you can positively impact your business and significantly reduce costs, by focusing on data agility, value creation, and digital business synergy.
We can work with you to strategize, implement, and execute on both the matter and portfolio level, with our comprehensive litigation support and investigations services.
We work with you, to focus on your requirements and goals
We integrate seamlessly with your internal structure and add value fast, to get the results you need.
We can help you scale and add value, while staying laser-focused on your goals.
We help you act fast, when you need it most, to understand whose personal data was exposed in a data breach.
Vantage Data
Find key documents, and fast, so legal can make critical decisions sooner, such as to settle, proceed, or collect more information.
Enable “go, no-go” decisions for investigations in 2 weeks
Identify early indications data misuse
Review less than 5% of the data processed
Vantage Review
Transform document review from a burden to an opportunity, with team tenure and a technology-centric approach, to bring peace of mind.
Limit human review while driving consistency
Automate assignment of document review tasks
Assemble key facts, case chronologies, and witness kits.
Vantage Knowledge Management
Unlock the insights within your data to make legal be seen as a business value driver, not just a cost center.
Proactively identify potential sources of litigation
Fully leverage data re-use opportunities
Report measurable insights about legal activities
Technology
You don’t work one way and neither do we. At UnitedLex, we are multi-platform by design – helping you achieve your goals, quickly, correctly and with maximum value. We take away time-draining guess work and help you avoid unnecessary technology costs.
By constantly testing the market and offering flexible options incorporating the latest and best technology, we stay focused on providing you right-sized solutions. Our blend of on-premise and cloud-based solutions are customized for every client and every matter, and we provide the platform consulting to understand and provide the technology you need.
For clients who already have some technology in-house, UnitedLex will share our latest workflow innovations to help you maximize your investment and realize every cent of value you’re looking for.