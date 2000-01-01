UnitedLex Named a Finalist Three Times in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023

Intellectual Property

Identify, protect and capitalize on the full value of your IP.  

We help companies increase profitability by empowering you to make well-informed, strategic decisions around your IP portfolio.

By leveraging the combination of data, AI, technology and our team of experts, you have access to IP intelligence that reveals how to reduce risk, manage costs and exploit the full earning potential of your portfolio.

    Make strategic patent decisions more confidently and efficiently

    Make strategic patent decisions more confidently and efficiently 

Vantage for IP  

Utilizing manually curated patent data, AI and technology, we produce insights that go far beyond the industry standard—empowering strategic business decisions that save customers time and money while also strengthening their IP position.   

In what used to take days or weeks, we deliver competitive intelligence and operational insights within minutes that highlight IP assets ripe to prune or sell so customers can reduce costs, increase efficiencies and seize areas of opportunity.  

