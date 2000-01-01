Description

This teardown report features Samsung's upgrade in technology over predecessor Samsung Galaxy S9.

What's Inside?

Die-Level Imaging of Dual-Aperture Camera

Samsung Galaxy S9 is the first smartphone that includes a dual aperture camera. It includes optical image stabilization for sharper images and reduced effect of shaking.

Architecture of Improved Processor Technology

Samsung has upgraded its processor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, from the Snapdragon 835 used in Galaxy S8, for enhanced power efficiency.

Enhanced Wireless Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S9 is powered by a Snapdragon X20 LTE Modem that supports Category 18 download speeds. It also extends support for up to 12 spatial streams.