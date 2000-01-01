Description

This teardown report maps hardware upgrades by Oppo, with a focus on core hardware.

What's Inside?

Improved Hardware For Higher Efficiency

Die-level imaging of the processors in Oppo R11s reveal advanced ICs with an X12 LTE modem that supports high speed network and MU-MIMO enhancements for boosted performance in crowded networks.

Artificial Intelligence Powered Camera

A synoptic analysis of the cameras of Oppo R11s revealed image sensors that enable enhanced photo capture. The AI-enabled cameras are equipped to identify 254 facial features and enhance selfie output.

High Screen-to-Body Ratio for Better Display

Oppo R11s has a screen to body ratio of ~80% with a PenTile structure as revealed in the high magnification imaging of the display screen. It's AMOLED display supports 24-bit color depth for over 16 million colors.