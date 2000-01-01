Description

This teardown report maps hardware upgrades by OnePlus, with a focus on core hardware.

What's inside:

Improved Sensor Technology

Die-level imaging of processors in OnePlus 6 reveal an advanced proximity sensor to detect facial parts and disable touch for unintentional touch responses.

Higher Bandwidth

High magnification imaging providing 70% higher bandwidth with just one RAM, unlike variants in its predecessor.

Processor Architecture

30% more power efficient processor with a visual subsystem that performs graphics at 30% faster speed.