Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Picture of a deconstructed Huawei P20

Teardown Report

Huawei P20

Teardown of Huawei P20 unearths AI Image Stabilization Technology & more.

$3500 USD

Contact Us for Purchase

Al Noise Reduction Tech & Deep Learning Algorithm Give Huawei P20 the Acoustic Advantage.

  • Description
  • Technical Info

Description

This teardown report features Huawei P20's internal storage capacity comparable to other flagship phones.

What's Inside?

Improved Processor Technology

A compendious teardown study unveils an upgraded Kirin 970 processor fabricated on TSMC10nm process nodes, reducing the die area by 40% and improving power efficiency by 20% over the previous processors.

Intelligent Battery Management

The AI-based battery management system understands user behavior and intelligently allocates resources to maximize battery life.

Unconventional Display Pixel Arrangement

Unlike traditional RGB pixel arrangements, a high magnification study of the Huawei P20 identified additional white pixels to improve backlight.

Related Solutions

Intellectual Property

View

More Teardown Reports

See all Teardown Reports

Teardown Report

Fitbit Surge

Comprehensive teardown analysis of Fitbit Surge and features that made it a popular fitness tracker.

$3500 USD

Teardown Report

OnePlus 6

LPDDR4x ensures high performance and low power consumption.

$3500 USD

Teardown Report

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

A comprehensive analysis of the first Wireless Charging smartphone from Xiaomi.

$3500 USD

Teardown Report

Xiaomi Mi 6

Unravelling all that powers Xiaomi's 2017 flagship Android Oreo device.

$3500 USD

Need a special report or have questions for us?

Contact us if you need a special set of reports.

Contact us

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More