Picture of a deconstructed Huawei Mate 10

Teardown Report

Huawei Mate 10

Comprehensive teardown of Huawei Mate 10 and analysis of technologies unique to the first-ever Dual 4G and Dual VoLTE capable smartphone.

Undocking Huawei Mate 10. The World's First Cat.18 LTE Model Smartphone.

Description

This teardown report maps hardware improvements implemented by Huawei, with a focus on core hardware.

What's Inside?

Trends in Use of Hardware Components

Huawei Mate 10 has included the world's smallest Time of Flight sensor. It also includes an advanced single antenna that enables full TDD and FDD carrier aggregation in LTE devices with challenging mechanical constraints.

Powering LTE in the Device

The Category 18 LTE Modem in Huawei Mate 10 supports upload speeds of up to 150 Mbps. This is an upgrade from the Category 12 that Huawei deployed in the Mate 9.

Unconventional Display Pixel Arrangement

Unlike traditional RGB pixel arrangements, a high magnification study of the Huawei Mate 10 identified additional white pixels to improve backlight.

