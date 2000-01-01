Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

UnitedLex IP Teardown Reports

Detailed product disassembly analysis examining the latest in mobile technology.

All Teardown Reports

Fitbit Surge

Teardown Report

Fitbit Surge

Comprehensive teardown analysis of Fitbit Surge and features that made it a popular fitness tracker.

$3500 USD

Google Pixel 2

Teardown Report

Google Pixel 2

A comprehensive analysis of this leading Android smartphone.

$3500 USD

Google Pixel 3

Teardown Report

Google Pixel 3

Delayering the tech powering Google Pixel 3's hardware security.

$3500 USD

Huawei Mate 10

Teardown Report

Huawei Mate 10

Comprehensive teardown of Huawei Mate 10 and analysis of technologies unique to the first-ever Dual 4G and Dual VoLTE capable smartphone.

$3500 USD

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Teardown Report

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Delayering technologies powering Huawei Mate 20 Pro's in-screen fingerprint sensor and more.

$3500 USD

Huawei P20

Teardown Report

Huawei P20

Teardown of Huawei P20 unearths AI Image Stabilization Technology & more.

$3500 USD

OnePlus 6

Teardown Report

OnePlus 6

LPDDR4x ensures high performance and low power consumption.

$3500 USD

OnePlus 7 Pro

Teardown Report

OnePlus 7 Pro

A comprehensive teardown analysis unearthing OnePlus 7 Pro's AI processor, XR & gaming experience and more.

$3500 USD

Oppo R11s

Teardown Report

Oppo R11s

Unearthing interesting details of components powering this premium smartphones.

$3500 USD

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Teardown Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Excavating Teardown of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 mines Dolby Atmos Surround Sound Technology and more.

$3500 USD

Samsung Galaxy S8

Teardown Report

Samsung Galaxy S8

A comprehensive teardown analysis that cuts the cords of a seemingly futuristic smartphone.

$3500 USD

Samsung Galaxy S9

Teardown Report

Samsung Galaxy S9

From going under the Super AMOLED to sifting through the logic board, this report analyzes the hardware powering this smartphone.

$3500 USD

Xiaomi Mi 6

Teardown Report

Xiaomi Mi 6

Unravelling all that powers Xiaomi's 2017 flagship Android Oreo device.

$3500 USD

Xiaomi Mi 8

Teardown Report

Xiaomi Mi 8

Decapping interesting details of components powering this premium smartphone.

$3500 USD

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Teardown Report

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Unearthing technologies powering Xiaomi Mi Mix 2's ultrasonic proximity sensor & more.

$3500 USD

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Teardown Report

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

A comprehensive analysis of the first Wireless Charging smartphone from Xiaomi.

$3500 USD

Need a special report or have questions for us?

Contact us if you need a special set of reports.

Contact us

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More