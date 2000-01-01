UnitedLex Wins Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Knowledge Management Award for Contract Data Solution

Picture of a deconstructed Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Teardown Report

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Unearthing technologies powering Xiaomi Mi Mix 2's ultrasonic proximity sensor & more.

$3500 USD

Contact Us for Purchase

Deducing the Bezel-less Experience of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

  • Description
  • Technical Info

Description

This teardown report analyzes Xiaomi's technology improvements in Mi Mix 2, focusing on core hardware.

What's Inside?

Improved Sensor Technology

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is equipped with an ultrasonic proximity sensor, which reduces the dependence on extra hardware and also works in nearly all weather conditions.

Full Display & Pixel Design For Better Viewing

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 sports a 5.99” bezel-less touchscreen and an IPS LCD with high pixel density. A high magnification of the display reveals an RGB pixel arrangement that enables better viewing angles.

Improved RAM for Higher Bandwidth

High magnification imaging reveals only one LPDDR4x RAM in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, unlike two RAM variants in its predecessor smartphone.

Related Solutions

Intellectual Property

View

More Teardown Reports

See all Teardown Reports

Teardown Report

Huawei P20

Teardown of Huawei P20 unearths AI Image Stabilization Technology & more.

$3500 USD

Teardown Report

Fitbit Surge

Comprehensive teardown analysis of Fitbit Surge and features that made it a popular fitness tracker.

$3500 USD

Teardown Report

OnePlus 6

LPDDR4x ensures high performance and low power consumption.

$3500 USD

Teardown Report

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

A comprehensive analysis of the first Wireless Charging smartphone from Xiaomi.

$3500 USD

Need a special report or have questions for us?

Contact us if you need a special set of reports.

Contact us