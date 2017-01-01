Description
This teardown report maps Xiaomi's focus on technology to create a sleeker, smarter and faster smartphone.
What's Inside?
Trends in Use of Hardware Components
A compendious teardown study unveils an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor located below the memory chip.
Crisp Display and Sleek Build
A high magnification imaging of the color filter arrangement in the Xiaomi Mi 6 reveals a dual-domain pixel arrangement that enables better viewing angles across the 5.15-inch ISP LCD screen.
Power-packed Battery
A Lithium Polymer battery helps this smartphone leverage on smaller polymers to better manage high charge rates and discharge currents. The battery capacity in Mi 6 is 11.7% higher than the one in Mi 5.