Description

This teardown report maps Xiaomi's focus on technology to create a sleeker, smarter and faster smartphone.

What's Inside?

Trends in Use of Hardware Components

A compendious teardown study unveils an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor located below the memory chip.

Crisp Display and Sleek Build

A high magnification imaging of the color filter arrangement in the Xiaomi Mi 6 reveals a dual-domain pixel arrangement that enables better viewing angles across the 5.15-inch ISP LCD screen.

Power-packed Battery

A Lithium Polymer battery helps this smartphone leverage on smaller polymers to better manage high charge rates and discharge currents. The battery capacity in Mi 6 is 11.7% higher than the one in Mi 5.