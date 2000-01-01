Description

This report provides a comprehensive teardown analysis of Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s advanced hardware capabilities comparable to its competitors.

What's Inside?

Improved Camera Features

High-level imaging of Samsung Galaxy Note 9's scene optimizer and AI-powered flaw detection and analysis of the OIS that enhances recording experience.

Enhanced Sensor Technology

Advanced sensors to avoid unintentional touch responses and to adjust display screen brightness for better readability and visibility.

Immersive Sound Experience

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features Dolby Atmos surround sound technology providing 360-degree surround sound experience to users listening through headphones or device’s speakers.