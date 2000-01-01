UnitedLex Wins Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Knowledge Management Award for Contract Data Solution

Picture of a deconstructed Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Teardown Report

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Delayering technologies powering Huawei Mate 20 Pro's in-screen fingerprint sensor and more.

$3500 USD

Contact Us for Purchase

Unearthing Huawei Mate 20 Pro. World's first phone providing reverse wireless charging function.

  • Description
  • Technical Info

Description

This teardown report analyzes technology improvements in Huawei Mate 20 Pro, focusing on core hardware.

What's Inside?

3D Modelling Capabilities

Huawei Mate 20 Pro's camera is powered by AI, allowing users to create create a 3D avatar by scanning real-world objects.

Triple Camera Arrangement

Huawei Mate 20 Pro supports autofocus feature and AI image stabilization, it also includes features such as AI Hi-Vision and AI shopping.

Wireless Quick charge Technology

Huawei Mate 20 Pro's quick chargers are based on Qi wireless power transfer technology standard.

