Picture of a deconstructed Fitbit Surge

Teardown Report

Fitbit Surge

Comprehensive teardown analysis of Fitbit Surge and features that made it a popular fitness tracker.

$3500 USD

This product teardown report analyzes new components incorporated by Fitbit to create smart watch-like fitness tracker. It maps the features of Fitbit Surge to other fitness trackers, with a focus on hardware improvements.

  • Description
  • Technical Info

Description

This teardown report maps Fitbit's shift in technology to create a smart watch-like fitness tracker.

What's Inside?

Trends in Use of Hardware Components

Surge was Fitbit's first fitness tracker that looked like a smart watch. It included specific components that set a precedent to Fitbit's later fitness trackers, especially with regard to sensors and GPS tracking.

Teardown Analysis

Decapsulated and die-level imaging of key components and a study of their inclusion in other Fitbit devices.

