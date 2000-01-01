UnitedLex IP Teardown Reports
Detailed product disassembly analysis examining the latest in mobile technology.
All Teardown Reports
Teardown Report
Fitbit Surge
Comprehensive teardown analysis of Fitbit Surge and features that made it a popular fitness tracker.
$3500 USD
Teardown Report
Google Pixel 3
Delayering the tech powering Google Pixel 3's hardware security.
$3500 USD
Teardown Report
Huawei Mate 10
Comprehensive teardown of Huawei Mate 10 and analysis of technologies unique to the first-ever Dual 4G and Dual VoLTE capable smartphone.
$3500 USD
Teardown Report
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Delayering technologies powering Huawei Mate 20 Pro's in-screen fingerprint sensor and more.
$3500 USD
Teardown Report
Huawei P20
Teardown of Huawei P20 unearths AI Image Stabilization Technology & more.
$3500 USD
Teardown Report
OnePlus 7 Pro
A comprehensive teardown analysis unearthing OnePlus 7 Pro's AI processor, XR & gaming experience and more.
$3500 USD
Teardown Report
Oppo R11s
Unearthing interesting details of components powering this premium smartphones.
$3500 USD
Teardown Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Excavating Teardown of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 mines Dolby Atmos Surround Sound Technology and more.
$3500 USD
Teardown Report
Samsung Galaxy S8
A comprehensive teardown analysis that cuts the cords of a seemingly futuristic smartphone.
$3500 USD
Teardown Report
Samsung Galaxy S9
From going under the Super AMOLED to sifting through the logic board, this report analyzes the hardware powering this smartphone.
$3500 USD
Teardown Report
Xiaomi Mi 6
Unravelling all that powers Xiaomi's 2017 flagship Android Oreo device.
$3500 USD
Teardown Report
Xiaomi Mi 8
Decapping interesting details of components powering this premium smartphone.
$3500 USD
Teardown Report
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Unearthing technologies powering Xiaomi Mi Mix 2's ultrasonic proximity sensor & more.
$3500 USD