Intellectual Property Solutions

Forward-thinking companies align IP and asset management with the overall business strategy, taking advantage of opportunities to create new revenue streams, increasing profitability.

iPhone 14 Pro Teardown

What’s Inside the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Many businesses make significant upfront investments in patent development—few have maximized the earning potential of their asset portfolio. Digitally-powered IP solutions enable IP leaders to create, monetize, and fully exploit their portfolios. Companies that transform their IP practices with data-driven insights, deep legal expertise, domain knowledge, and integrated technology witness a steep rise in ROI on IP assets, increased revenue opportunities, reduced costs and accelerated outcomes.

    Intellectual property can create additional revenue streams for your business. Here we list the types of intellectual property you should be leveraging.

    Semiconductor Patent Portfolio Profitability - Reverse Engineering

    Advancements in RE aid semiconductor firms to scale patent enforcement and create revenue.

      Everyone is tapping their feet to join the Metaverse dance by announcing new business visions, acquisitions, rebrandings and much more. However, is their IP strategy on track?

      Let's investigate the A15 SoC extracted from the iPhone 13 Pro Max built with TSMC's one of most advanced process technologies (N5P).

