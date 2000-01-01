UnitedLex Named a Finalist Three Times in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Teardown Report

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

A comprehensive analysis of the first Wireless Charging smartphone from Xiaomi.

$3500 USD

Contact Us for Purchase

Integrated Controller Memory Chip Enhances Error correction, Wear Leveling & Bad-Block Management in Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

  • Description
  • Technical Info

Description

This teardown report maps advances implemented by Xiaomi, decrypting the core hardware.

What's Inside?

Trends in Use of Hardware Components

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has a near bezel-less design that strategically includes a hidden ultrasonic proximity sensor for a sleek look.

Advanced Camera Features

Delve into the X-ray imaging of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S' 12 MP dual rear camera. The Mix 2S also leverages the capabilities of SDM845 for the Bokeh effect.

1st Xiaomi Wireless Charging Phone

Look through the Integrated Device Technology IDT P9221 wireless power receiver in Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S that leverages a 7.5W wireless charging mode to power it.

Related Solutions

Intellectual Property

View

More Teardown Reports

See all Teardown Reports

Teardown Report

Fitbit Surge

Comprehensive teardown analysis of Fitbit Surge and features that made it a popular fitness tracker.

$3500 USD

Teardown Report

OnePlus 6

LPDDR4x ensures high performance and low power consumption.

$3500 USD

Teardown Report

Xiaomi Mi 6

Unravelling all that powers Xiaomi's 2017 flagship Android Oreo device.

$3500 USD

Teardown Report

Google Pixel 2

A comprehensive analysis of this leading Android smartphone.

$3500 USD

Need a special report or have questions for us?

Contact us if you need a special set of reports.

Contact us