Description

This teardown report explores hardware enhancements in the nearly bezel-less smartphone from Samsung.

What's Inside?

Trends in Use of Hardware Components

Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED infinity display with higher screen to body ratio of 83.6%. This is a significant improvement over predecessor Galaxy S7's 72.1% and it feels like a much smaller phone.

Upgraded RAM

A 4GB LPDDR4x RAM from SK Hynix placed above the processor provides 40% more supply voltage reduction in Samsung Galaxy S8 over Galaxy S7.

Die-level Imaging of Advanced Image Processors

The Samsung S5C73C3 image processor offers multi-frame image processing for enhanced image output. Die-level imaging of Infrared Sensor showcases the quality of iris detection even in low light conditions.