Description

This teardown report maps hardware upgrades by OnePlus, decrypting the core hardware.

What's Inside

Improved Fingerprint Processor

OnePlus 7 Pro includes an optical sensor that captures optical image and uses algorithm to detect unique patterns or marks and analyzes the various areas of the image.

Added Camera Features

OnePlus 7 Pro has added features of continuous autofocus and laser focus in comparison to its predecessor. The pop-up selfie front camera has an upgraded Sony IMX sensor.

Increased Battery Capacity

Offering wrap charge 30 fast charging with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ technology, OnePlus 7 Pro has an increased battery capacity compared to its predecessor.