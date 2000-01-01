Description

This teardown report analyzes technology improvements in Huawei Mate 20 Pro, focusing on core hardware.

What's Inside?

3D Modelling Capabilities

Huawei Mate 20 Pro's camera is powered by AI, allowing users to create create a 3D avatar by scanning real-world objects.

Triple Camera Arrangement

Huawei Mate 20 Pro supports autofocus feature and AI image stabilization, it also includes features such as AI Hi-Vision and AI shopping.

Wireless Quick charge Technology

Huawei Mate 20 Pro's quick chargers are based on Qi wireless power transfer technology standard.