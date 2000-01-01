Speed is what you need when a data breach occurs

You want to identify as soon as possible the extent of the exposure and understand what your obligations are to your customers, employees, and any third parties impacted by the breach. Effective data analysis can provide you with the critical information on whose data was breached, and fast.

Our technology and global resources focus on identifying private and sensitive information ( PXI ) quickly, enabling you to determine the best route forwards in the early and critical timeframes of a data breach. We work seamlessly with cyber insurance companies, cyber consultancies, and law firms assisting with a data breach.