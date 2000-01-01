Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Incident Response Solutions

Speed is what you need when a data breach occurs

You want to identify as soon as possible the extent of the exposure and understand what your obligations are to your customers, employees, and any third parties impacted by the breach. Effective data analysis can provide you with the critical information on whose data was breached, and fast.

Our technology and global resources focus on identifying private and sensitive information (PXI) quickly, enabling you to determine the best route forwards in the early and critical timeframes of a data breach. We work seamlessly with cyber insurance companies, cyber consultancies, and law firms assisting with a data breach.

  • NewsroomUnitedLex Partners with Open Discover® Accelerating Cyber Incident Response

    Extraction of 350+ unique entities of PXI corporate data categories reduce timescales from days to hours

    • Expert-driven process, with exclusive technology

    You want a rapid and accurate solution for cyber breaches, that fits with your specific requirements.

    Our teams continually innovate with technology and work on refining strategies to identify personal data, so we can help you to generate notification lists faster and reduce the number of documents needing review. As part of this innovation we recently partnered with Open Discover by dotFurther, with exclusive deployments, to power more inclusive and precise identification of PXI in significantly less time, improving review times from days to just hours.

    Dedicated Incident Response Review Teams

    Breaches can happen at any time, so you want to know you have resources ready when you need it.

    Our global, dedicated incident response review teams work around the clock to collaborate with counsel and prioritize data types for immediate analysis. They ensure the PXI extraction efforts are complete and ready for the final step of developing a high quality and accurate notification list.

    The Value to You

    • Assemble data breach notification lists earlier, by pairing automated identification and extraction technology with global review teams. It can save you critical time and work to get ahead of regulatory notification requirements,

    • Take comfort in the knowledge you’re working with experts who have developed the latest innovative strategies, technology, workflows, and training to bring peace of mind to this stressful event.

    We work with forward-thinking corporate law department leaders enabling them to thrive in the digital age.

