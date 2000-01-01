Enterprise Solutions
Technologies, processes, and scalable support tailored to meet the needs of your legal department and grow the business.
Today’s legal function has evolved from providing the best legal response to truly partnering with the business to unlock value and build enterprise resilience. Our experts in legal, data science, and digital capabilities select and deliver early wins that build momentum around modernization, paving the way for tangible, long-term benefits to legal and the business.
Why UnitedLex?
One of our strongest points of differentiation is our ability to deliver meaningful, data-driven insights and digitally enabled value across your organization. As we work together to build an agile, data-centric ecosystem that learns, responds, and expands, the resulting infrastructure will empower you to:
Measure, achieve, and exceed performance metrics
Predict, detect, and mitigate risks
Produce long-term, meaningful value
Achieve superior collaboration and accelerated innovation
We partner to first define success and then deliver on our commitment to bottom-line results, remaining contractually accountable each step of the way.
Luma: Invest with Confidence
Our proprietary application illuminates the quick wins for corporate legal teams to create digital efficiencies and deliver sustainable value.
Luma is a collaborative discussion tool we use to recommend solutions based on your unique challenges and desired business outcomes.
Powered by decades of knowledge and thousands of data points across legal operations, contracting, intellectual property, litigation, investigations, compliance and risk management, Luma‘s diagnostic interface maps and visualizes desired business outcomes with proven ways to scale, ensuring operational excellence and value creation.
Vantage
Modernize workflows and improve collaboration between legal and the business with our customizable technology platform and proprietary suite of solutions. Vantage is a fit-to-purpose platform that prepares today’s legal department for tomorrow’s legal function.
Business and legal teams can view status and progress of tasks across verticals, build efficiency, and use data to inform decision making, all on one platform. Vantage fills a gap by providing end-to-end integration that:
Streamlines business engagement with legal.
Improves contract management and searchability.
Removes unnecessary touches for faster cycle times across workflows.
Optimizes resource allocation by aligning cost to work impact
Supports agile and well-informed decisions about productivity, capacity management, and other relevant information about legal support requests with real-time dashboards.