Managed Review

We believe that a properly designed review project starts with strategy before staffing a review team. Our goal is to help clients deploy a technology-forward approach to find critical evidence, meet matter objectives as early as possible, and give counsel a strategic case advantage. For us, it’s a race to the finish, not a race to the start.

Once ready to begin, UnitedLex activates a one-team approach for document review projects, leveraging a network of elite review managers and tenured teams actoss 15 review hubs in the U.S., Europe, and India with options for 24/7 support across geographies. No matter where your document review is performed, clients rely on our global teams to deliver the same high-quality, cost efficient, and uniform experience, which provides considerable peace of mind.